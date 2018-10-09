Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lithuania seeks to revise outcome of WWII, says Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 14:42 UTC+3 VILNIUS

On Monday, Vilnius issued a protest to Moscow over the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement concerning Ramanauskas-Vanagas

VILNIUS, October 9. /TASS/. Moscow cannot accept Lithuanian authorities’ policy to revise the outcome of World War II, Russian embassy said commenting on the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry’s protest against statements concerning Adolfas Ramanauskas-Vanagas, the leader of the Forest Brothers Lithuanian nationalist unit, who was reburied in the country’s capital of Vilnius on October 6.

Read also

Russia will do its utmost to ensure that WWII horrors are never repeated, Lavrov vows

"We have to deal with Lithuania’s deliberate policy to revise the outcome of World War II based on ongoing attempts to equate the heroic deeds of Red Army soldiers, who sacrificed their lives to liberate Lithuania from German invaders, and the so-called ‘Soviet occupation’," the embassy noted.

The Russian diplomatic mission pointed out that "the term ‘Soviet occupation’ in relation to the 1940s Lithuania is unacceptable for Russia."

On Monday, Vilnius issued a protest to Moscow over the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement concerning Ramanauskas-Vanagas. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had said on September 4 that Russia was outraged at Lithuania’s policy to revise history, as well as at its plans to memorialize Forest Brothers members. She said that it was particularly cynical to rebury Ramanauskas-Vanagas, responsible for the deaths of numerous civilians, near the burial site of several thousands of Soviet soldiers who had been killed while liberating Vilnius from German fascists.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian lawmakers plan to discuss a declaration which says that Ramanauskas-Vanagas actually was Lithuania’s head. "The state needs to recognize that Ramanauskas-Vanagas actually served as Lithuania’s president back then," said leader of the Peasants and Green Union party Ramunas Karbauskis, who is behind the initiative.

