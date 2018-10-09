Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Closer ties with Slovakia to help deepen Russia-Europe cooperation — Lavrov

October 09, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov says closer cooperation with Slovakia contributes to the development of bilateral ties and cooperation between Russia and Europe

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Closer cooperation with Slovakia contributes to both the development of bilateral ties and cooperation between Russia and Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Today’s meeting at the foreign ministers’ level confirms our close cooperation in the foreign policy area, which makes it possible for us to synchronize our stances, share assessments and understand better how we should move towards deepening cooperation, not only bilateral but also between Russia and Europe," he said before the start of talks with his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

Russia’s top diplomat expressed the hope the negotiations would be fruitful and congratulated the Slovak minister on the successful completion of the UN General Assembly presidency, which, according to Lavrov, is highly appreciated by everyone.

