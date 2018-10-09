Russia, Turkey agree to set up inter-parliamentary commission

ANTALYA, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) have signed a protocol of intent to set up a high-level inter-parliamentary commission. Speakers Vyacheslav Volodin and Binali Yildirim put their signatures to the document on Tuesday.

"An agreement has been reached on creating a new, advanced cooperation format - the high-level Russian-Turkish inter-parliamentary commission to facilitate the implementation of the agreements between the Russian and Turkish leaders, including the effective implementation of infrastructure-related projects in the areas of mutual interest," the document states.

Plans are in store to hold the commission’s meetings every six months, alternately in Russia in Turkey. "The parties have agreed to sign the documents on setting up the high-level commission during the upcoming visit by Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim to Russia," reads the agreement signed on the sidelines of the third meeting of Eurasian countries’ parliament speakers.