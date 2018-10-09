Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Turkey agree to set up inter-parliamentary commission

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 11:14 UTC+3 ANTALYA

Russia’s State Duma and Turkey’s Grand National Assembly have signed a protocol of intent to set up a high-level inter-parliamentary commission

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin

ANTALYA, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) have signed a protocol of intent to set up a high-level inter-parliamentary commission. Speakers Vyacheslav Volodin and Binali Yildirim put their signatures to the document on Tuesday.

"An agreement has been reached on creating a new, advanced cooperation format - the high-level Russian-Turkish inter-parliamentary commission to facilitate the implementation of the agreements between the Russian and Turkish leaders, including the effective implementation of infrastructure-related projects in the areas of mutual interest," the document states.

Plans are in store to hold the commission’s meetings every six months, alternately in Russia in Turkey. "The parties have agreed to sign the documents on setting up the high-level commission during the upcoming visit by Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim to Russia," reads the agreement signed on the sidelines of the third meeting of Eurasian countries’ parliament speakers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
3
Russian guard ship returning to Sevastopol from Mediterranean
4
IMF upgrades forecast for Russia's growth to 1.8% in 2019
5
Russia will fight against attempts to hinder it in world politics and economy — Medvedev
6
Russia, Turkey agree to set up inter-parliamentary commission
7
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT