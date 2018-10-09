Russian Politics & Diplomacy
London dissociates itself from media reports on cyberattacks on Russia — Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 1:02 UTC+3 LONDON

According to the Russian Embassy in London, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed that the UK does possess offensive cyber capabilities

LONDON, October 8. /TASS/. The UK authorities are seeking to steer clear of media allegations about possible cyberattacks on Russian institutions but do not deny having offensive cyber potential, the Russian Embassy in London said on Monday.

"Today we have received a reply from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which implies that, as before, the British side is not going to provide us with any details that may serve as the basis of the accusations. In this case, we are not in a position to make comments on the essence of those accusations," the embassy said. "At the same time the FCO states that media publications should be considered a display of freedom of public debate into which the UK Government does not interfere. As for the alleged plans of carrying out cyberattacks against Russia, the FCO has confirmed that the UK does possess offensive cyber capabilities, but stated that it would be used solely in accordance with international law."

"As far as we can judge, the British side thus dissociates itself from the irresponsible media publications and their anonymous sources which try to scare the public by scenarios of Russia 'seizing islands off Estonia', and threaten to 'turn off the lights in Moscow', etc. Although the presence of aggressive plans has not been denied directly, we assume that the United Kingdom, being a responsible member of the international community and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will fulfill its promises to act in accordance with international law, including its fundamental prohibition against use or threat of force," the embassy stressed.

The Sunday Times cited a high-ranking national security source as saying that the UK military command is ready to stage a cyberattack on Moscow leaving the Russian capital city without electricity.

