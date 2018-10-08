Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow, Pyongyang agree on closer cooperation on security issues

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is currently on a working visit to Russia

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang have agreed to work more closely on issues of regional security, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday after a meeting between Russian and North Korean Deputy Foreign Ministers, Igor Morgulov and Choe Son Hui.

"The two diplomats discussed in detail key aspects of the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said. "An agreement was reached to continue to strengthen coordination between Russia and North Korea on issues of regional security in the interests of the soonest solution to the entire spectrum of sub-regional problems."

Choe Son Hui is currently on a working visit to Russia. She will take part in a trilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, China and North Korea due to take place in Moscow on October 9. The consultations are expected to focus on issues of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settlement of relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.

