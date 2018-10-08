Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Media hype over Russia’s alleged cyber plot no reason to reshuffle top brass, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States accused Russia of attempted series of hacker attacks

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not consider that media reports on Russia’s alleged role in cyber attacks on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are a reason for reshuffling the country’s top brass, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Certainly, information of this quality cannot be a ground for this," Peskov said, when asked about possible plans to reshuffle the Defense Ministry or the General Staff after Dutch claims that staff members of the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff, known as GRU, were involved in cyber attacks on the world’s chemical weapons watchdog.

According to Peskov, media reports on this incident contain general information without giving detailed evidence in this case. "We neither know the arguments, nor particular aspects, nor the evidence, that’s why we prefer not to comment in this case," he noted.

Russia is prepared to study evidence related to the cyber attacks incident provided it comes from the Netherlands through official sources, and not the mass media, the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Peskov remarked that Russia did not regard western media reports about such an attack as sufficient proof.

"No, they are not evidence. There exist the established and functioning channels of work between the corresponding agencies - within the framework of the mechanism for providing legal assistance and so on and so forth. Documents, evidence and official information are transmitted via these channels. We are prepared to consider it. But we have no intention of discussing such themes through the mass media," Peskov said.

Earlier, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and the United States accused Russia’s GRU officers of attempted series of hacker attacks, including against the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and linked these attacks with the Salisbury incident. UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt said that London would discuss with its allies further sanctions against Russia in response to the actions he describes as violation of international norms. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied its involvement in any cyber attacks regularly ascribed to Moscow by Western countries.

