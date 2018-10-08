Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Consultations on Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia underway — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Federation Council speaker earlier confirmed that the North Korean leader had expressed willingness to make a visit to Russia in the near future

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Consultations concerning North Koran leader Kim Jong-un’s possible visit to Russia are underway, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that further details would follow if a final agreement was made.

Read also
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un expects Russia to help ease sanctions on North Korea — speaker

"Indeed, consultations on the possible date, place and format of such a visit are underway," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that an invitation to visit Russia had been conveyed to the North Korean leader. "In case the details of such a visit are agreed on through diplomatic channels, we will make an announcement," he said. "As of now, I cannot provide you with any specific information," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters following her official visit to Pyongyang in early September that Kim Jong-un highly valued Moscow’s support. She also confirmed that the North Korean leader had expressed willingness to make a visit to Russia in the near future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
2
Funeral of opera singer Montserrat Caballe will be held in Barcelona on Monday
3
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
4
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
5
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
6
Trump-Putin meeting may take place, but no preparations undertaken so far, says Kremlin
7
Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT