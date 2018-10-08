Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin spokesman confirms plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Greek PM this winter

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Greek source earlier reported that Alexis Tsipras might arrive in Russia in the first half of December

© EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Preparations for a visit to Russia by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his meeting with President Vladimir Putin are underway, the visit may take place in the coming winter, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Indeed, Tsipras’ visit [to Russia] and such contacts [with Putin] are being prepared. We expect such contact in the winter," he said.

A source in Greece’s diplomatic circles told TASS earlier that Tsipras may visit Russia in the first half of December. Greece’s Nea Selida newspaper reported on Sunday the Greek prime minister had been invited to visit Moscow on December 12.

Last month, Tsipras said Athens and Moscow were working to resume relations after the crisis and announced his plans to visit Russian in 2018.

In July, Greece expelled two Russian diplomats and denied entry to two more. According to the Kathemirini newspaper, Athens accused these people of meddling with Greece’s domestic affairs and of acting to undermine its national security. In August, the Russian foreign ministry summoned Greek Ambassador to Moscow Andreas Friganas to hand in a note of tit-for-tat measures.

