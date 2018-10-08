Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump-Putin meeting may take place, but no preparations undertaken so far, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:48 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that most likely, Trump would not visit Singapore in November

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS archive

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the coming months on the margins of major international events. However, no preparations have been undertaken so far, he added.

"In the next several months, as we know, major international events may take place that will in theory be attended by both Trump and Putin," the Kremlin spokesman said. He also noted that most likely, Trump would not visit Singapore in November: "If our information is correct, the US President is not planning on going to Singapore." The East-Asia summit will take place in Singapore in mid-November. Peskov also reminded that the G20 summit would be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 30-December 1.

"However, so far, no preparations have been made [for the Putin-Trump meeting], we have not taken any initiatives in this regard," the Kremlin representative concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
2
Funeral of opera singer Montserrat Caballe will be held in Barcelona on Monday
3
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
4
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
5
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
6
Trump-Putin meeting may take place, but no preparations undertaken so far, says Kremlin
7
Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT