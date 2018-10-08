Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch ambassador to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 13:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian foreign ministry, It is related to 'the disinformation campaign unleashed in The Hague'

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Ambassador to Russia Renee Jones-Bos will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday due to the disinformation campaign concerning Russia unleashed in the Netherlands, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS.

"The Netherlands’ ambassador will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday due to the disinformation campaign unleashed in The Hague," the ministry noted.

On October 4, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference that Dutch military intelligence and security services had foiled an attack by Russian hackers against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). She alleged that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the incident. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. According to the minister, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence that they had tried to get access to information about the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry asserts that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia, India ink milestone S-400 deal and NATO trains Kiev to battle Russia
2
Funeral of opera singer Montserrat Caballe will be held in Barcelona on Monday
3
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
4
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
5
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
6
Trump-Putin meeting may take place, but no preparations undertaken so far, says Kremlin
7
Putin turns 66: birthday not a reason for having a rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT