Dutch ambassador to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Ambassador to Russia Renee Jones-Bos will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday due to the disinformation campaign concerning Russia unleashed in the Netherlands, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS.

"The Netherlands’ ambassador will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday due to the disinformation campaign unleashed in The Hague," the ministry noted.

On October 4, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news conference that Dutch military intelligence and security services had foiled an attack by Russian hackers against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). She alleged that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the incident. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. According to the minister, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence that they had tried to get access to information about the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry asserts that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.