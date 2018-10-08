Russian PM to take part in ASEM summit on October 18-19

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Brussels on October 18-19 to participate in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the cabinet’s press service said in a statement.

"Dmitry Medvedev will head the Russian delegation to the Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels on October 18-19," the statement reads.

The 12th ASEM summit will be held at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union in Brussels. The event will involve 31 European and 18 Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. "The heads of state and prime ministers will discuss regional and global issues, including ways to strengthen the multilateral trade system and regional connectivity, ensure sustainable development and boost social and cultural cooperation," the Russian cabinet added. "The meeting’s agenda also includes issues related to countering modern threats and challenges, namely international terrorism, the spread of nuclear weapons and climate change," the document says.

The Russian prime minister is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Brussels event.