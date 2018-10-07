Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Serbian president, other leaders congratulate Putin on his birthday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 07, 12:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President is receiving numerous greetings and telegrams from the heads of state and government and heads of international organizations

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and leaders of other countries congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 66 on Sunday, the Kremlin press service said.

"A number of leaders, in particular, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu personally congratulated the Russian president by phone," the statement said.

Putin is receiving numerous greetings and telegrams from the heads of state and government and heads of international organizations.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu told the Israeli cabinet of ministers that he had a phone conversation with Putin and agreed to hold a meeting with him soon to "maintain important coordination" between the two countries’ armies.

