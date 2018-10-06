Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italy’s Berlusconi to meet with Putin to wish him happy birthday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 21:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Italy’s former Prime Minister is planning to discuss international issues

Russia's President Putin and Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi

Russia's President Putin and Italy's ex-PM Berlusconi

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

TASS, October 6. Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the latter’s birthday and to discuss international issues, Berlusconi wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"I am flying to Russia to wish happy birthday to my friend Vladimir Putin. I am going to use this chance to discuss important international issues," he wrote attaching to the post a photo of himself in an armchair aboard a plane.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that "the president will spend that day with his family, relatives and friends."

Vladimir Putin’s birthday is on October 7. In 2017, on his 65th birthday, Putin chaired a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council and held some phone talks with foreign leaders.

According to the media reports, the Russian president also held a private meeting with Silvio Berlusconi in Sochi.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin Silvio Berlusconi
