Russia’s SVR declassifies documents on cooperation of Russia-UK special services

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 18:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Naryshkin handed a package of documents and photos to TV host Sergei Brilev

Sergey Naryshkin

Sergey Naryshkin

© Mikhail Djaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has declassified documents on interaction of Soviet and British special services during World War Two, SVR Head Sergey Naryshkin said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on Saturday.

Naryshkin handed a package of documents and photos to TV host Sergei Brilev.

"It is a joint operation with the Britons, called Ice-axe, conducted during the Second World War. We have made public a number of archive documents about participants in that operation, about illegal agents of the Soviet intelligence agency, who represented different countries, were of different ethnic backgrounds, but who were united with a common idea of battling Nazism," he said.

Asked by Brilev if Russia could overcome the current crisis in the Russian-British relations, Naryshkin said: "Of course, we will. Any war always ends in peace.".

Countries
United Kingdom
Persons
Sergey Naryshkin
