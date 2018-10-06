Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin’s visit to South Korea planned for next year

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that Putin’s visit to South Korea will follow the visit of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to Russia planned by the yearend

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Republic of Korea is planned for next year, Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told journalists on Saturday following her official visit to Seoul.

"Vladimir V. (Putin) accepted the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea (Moon Jae-in), and the visit is planned for next year. Now the task is to coordinate the time through the foreign ministries," she said. Matviyenko stressed that "it will take time" to prepare the trip to make it "a meaningful visit." After the preparations made, and the timing coordinated, "such a visit is likely to take place next year," she added.

According to the upper house speaker, Putin’s visit to South Korea will follow the visit of "DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to Russia planned by the yearend." "Of course, President (Putin’s) visit to the Republic of Korea will take place after that visit as it is planned for next year," she noted.

As part of an official visit to South Korea, Matviyenko had a meeting with President Moon Jae-in, which focused on a whole range of issues related to the Moscow-Seoul relationship, she said. In September, Matviyenko visited Pyongyang where she met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Valentina Matviyenko
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
2
Russia, North Korea, China to hold trilateral consultations in Moscow on October 9
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin’s visit to South Korea planned for next year
5
NATO use of depleted uranium in bombing Yugoslavia was ecocide on planetary scale — expert
6
Russia's EU ambassador describes West's statements on Macedonia as unceremonious
7
Russia to build six nuclear power units at a new site in India
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT