Foreign provocateurs responsible for flaring tensions around Ingushetia — Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 2:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Thursday, the parliaments of Ingushetia and Chechnya have agreed on the administrative border which was not clearly determined during the dissolution of the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous SSR in 1991

Russian Federation Council member Andrey Klimov

Russian Federation Council member Andrey Klimov

© Nikolay Galkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Foreign provocateurs are speculating on the situation around the border agreement between Russia's Caucasus republics of Chechnya and Ingushetia, Russian Federation Council member Andrey Klimov said on Friday.

"I know that the territotorial dispute between Ingushetia and Chechnya has been on the agenda for a long time. Thanks to joint efforts of the leaders of the two neighboring republics, a very reasonable compromise was reached, in my opinion. Reaching this compromise opens a broader range of opportunities for cooperation in different spheres for the two neighboring regions. <...> The only bad thing is that people engaged in speculations [on the issue] are really harming the peoples of both republics, and everybody needs to know this," Klimov told a TASS correspondent.

"We know that there are certain media outlets, including US foreign agents, that are engaging in these kinds of activities in the Caucasus. <...> There are many ill-wishers, including from the far abroad, who readily use such issues in their traditional anti-Russian activities. Thus, it is very naive to think that all this information distributed via social networks is unbiased," he added.

On Thursday, the parliaments of Ingushetia and Chechnya have agreed on the administrative border which was not clearly determined during the dissolution of the Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic in 1991.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, around 2,000 people gathered in the center of Ingushetia's Magas on Thursday to express their dissatisfaction with the agreement on the administrative border. On Friday, locals gathered in the center of Magas again. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet commented on the situation.

Topics
Territorial disputes Russia's domestic policy
Companies
Federation Council
In other media
