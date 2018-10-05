Russian diplomat: 4-way Syria summit failing to take place over Western partners’ position

RHODES, October 5. /TASS/. No date for a four-way summit on Syria involving Russia, Germany, Turkey and France has been appointed as of yet, the position of the Western partners hampers its convening, Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Friday.

"I don’t know when such a meeting may take place," he said. "Such a meeting between Turkey, France, Germany and Russia has been failing to take place until now due to the position of our Western, European partners, not because of Moscow."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that a summit of the Turkish, Russian, German and French leaders on the settlement of the Syrian crisis could be held in Istanbul in the second half of October. The idea of convening such a summit was voiced by the Turkish president back in the summer. Russia supported this idea. Foreign policy aides to the four nations’ leaders met in Istanbul in mid-September to discuss a possible agenda for such a summit.