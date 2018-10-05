Russia reiterates support for India’s bid for permanent UNSC membership

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated support for India’s bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, says a joint statement adopted following the New Delhi talks between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Russia reiterated its unwavering support to India for Permanent Membership in an expanded UNSC. Both Sides resolved to work closely to ensure peace, security and equitable development both regionally and globally and to coordinate their efforts to address challenges to the stability of the world order," the statement reads.

Moscow and New Delhi also "reaffirmed the need to reform the UN Security Council to better reflect the current world order and make it more effective in dealing with emerging global challenges.".