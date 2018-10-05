Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia and India map out ambitious long-term plans

October 05, 13:12 UTC+3

According to Putin, the talks focused on the whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have signed a set of bilateral documents and mapped out ambitious long-term cooperation plans, President Vladimir Putin said following the talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

According to Putin, the talks focused on the whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as relevant problems of the global and regional agenda.

"As a result, a joint statement was adopted, which reflects almost all aspects of the Russian-Indian cooperation and includes ambitious long-term plans. The set of interdepartmental and corporate documents that was just signed, has been prepared for the visit and is aimed at the long-term expansion of bilateral ties in various areas," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT