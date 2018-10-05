Putin to meet with Indian premier, sign S-400 deal on Friday

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold full-format talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday, after which the two leaders are expected to sign a deal to supply Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India.

On Thursday evening, the leaders of the two states hand an informal dinner to exchange opinions on pressing international and bilateral issues. The event was held in the prime minister’s residence and was closed for the media.

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that apart from a conversation tete-a-tete, the sides would have talks with restricted attendance, then the talks in an extended format, and then a working breakfast as a continuation of the latter talks where ministers and leading businessmen will be present.

Bilateral talks

According to the Kremlin aide, the two leaders will discuss measures to develop bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations, as well as key regional and international issues, including cooperation within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) the G20 and the United Nations.

During the talks with restricted attendance, the sides will discuss military partnership and defense projects.

The Russian president and the Indian prime minister are also expected to adopt a joint statement. A package of about 20 documents will be signed during Putin’s visit, some of them in the presence of the two states’ leaders, others - on the sidelines of it.

In the follow-up to the talks with Prime Minister Modi, Putin will have a traditional meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind for a discussion of bilateral relations and summing up the results of the visit to New Delhi.

Package of documents

Among the most important documents to be signed during Putin’s visit is the contract to supply five regiments of Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defense systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler). The overall value of the contract exceeds $5 billion.

According to Ushakov, "as a result, India will receive an advanced missile defense system, which is much better than similar systems manufactured by other countries."

However he refrained from answering a question about other defense contracts with India, in particular for the supplies of four frigates, that could be signed during Putin’s visit, saying that work on other agreements in the military technical sphere is underway.

Indian media earlier reported that the country’s government was planning to sign an agreement to purchase four new Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates (Project 11356). Those frigates are intended to engage an enemy`s surfaced and underwater targets in both green and blue waters, as well as aerial targets, both separately and as part of a naval task force. The ships of this class are armed with an A-190 100 mm naval gun, strike missiles and surface-to-air missile systems (including Kalibr and Shtil, respectively), and torpedoes.

Besides, according to unofficial reports, Russia and India are expected to strike a deal on cooperation and exchange of information on manned spaceflights, in order to prepare for India’s first manned space mission expected by 2022.

The reports also indicate that the two states may agree to build an AK-103 assault rifle production facility in India.

Other events

Among other events, scheduled during the Russian president’s visit, Putin and Modi will participate in a Russian-Indian business forum and meet with students of Russia’s Sirius educational center and a group of talented Indian children.

The Russian president is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Chief Dmitry Shugayev, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky, Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriyev, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev, Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov and VTB head Andrei Kostin.