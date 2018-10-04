Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow expects new round of 'meddling and cyber attack' accusations — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 21:50 UTC+3

Earlier, Dutch Defense chief Ank Bijleveld claimed at a news briefing that Dutch intelligence had allegedly foiled an attack by Russian hackers against the OPCW

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia believes a new round of accusations against it of cyber attacks and meddling in the affairs of the United States and other Western countries will follow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Embassy in London slams Foreign Office’s claims of ‘Russian hackers’ as disinformation

"Our American counterparts, just like colleagues in other countries who share the current wave of accusations against Russia, will not stop here. New rounds will follow," the senior diplomat said. "All that will be done at certain intervals to keep the issue high on the agenda so that Russian and Western reporters constantly have reasons to ask questions and obtain comments."

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld earlier claimed at a news conference that Dutch military intelligence and security services had foiled an attack by Russian hackers against the OPCW. She alleged that four Russians - Alexey Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexey Minin - were involved in the incident. Bijleveld claimed that all four worked for the Main Directorate (formerly the Main Intelligence Directorate, the GRU) of Russia’s General Staff. According to the minister, the equipment confiscated from them was evidence that they had tried to get access to information about the Malaysian MH17 flight disaster in Ukraine.

The Dutch Defense Ministry asserts that the cyberattack was carried out on April 13. All four Russian suspects were expelled on the same day.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev moving air defense systems to contact line in Donbass — Russian OSCE envoy
2
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
3
Moscow expects new round of 'meddling and cyber attack' accusations — diplomat
4
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
5
Dutch ‘OPCW hacker attack’ hype link in chain of massive anti-Russian crusade — legislator
6
EU willing to mend ties with Russia — Austrian chancellor
7
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT