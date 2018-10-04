Moscow rules out possibility of meddling in Washington’s affairs — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia rules out any possibility of interference in the United States’ domestic affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"We saw some comments saying that, to improve relations with the US, Russia needs to refrain from meddling in the pre-election process in the US and do something to normalize the situation in Donbass. We did not interfere, are not interfering and will not interfere. We rule out for ourselves any prospects of meddling in the domestic activities in the US and any other country," he said.

"As for the situation in Donbass, US representatives should influence their counterparts in Kiev," he added.