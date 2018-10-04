Supplies of S-300 to Syria to stabilize situation in the region, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 4./TASS/. Russia dismisses accusations of the US that says Russia’s supplying Syria with S-300 air defense systems will have a destabilizing effect, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, adding that on the contrary - this will normalize the situation in the region.

"The deployment of respective means of air defense has a non-destabilizing nature for the aims of safely ensuring security in that region of Syria," the diplomat said in reply to a TASS query. "Just the contrary - it plays a very stabilizing, normalizing role. We see eye to eye with Damascus in this assessment," Ryabkov said.