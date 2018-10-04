Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Supplies of S-300 to Syria to stabilize situation in the region, says Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 20:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A diplomat comments on the decision to supply S-300 air defense systems to Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4./TASS/. Russia dismisses accusations of the US that says Russia’s supplying Syria with S-300 air defense systems will have a destabilizing effect, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, adding that on the contrary - this will normalize the situation in the region.

"The deployment of respective means of air defense has a non-destabilizing nature for the aims of safely ensuring security in that region of Syria," the diplomat said in reply to a TASS query. "Just the contrary - it plays a very stabilizing, normalizing role. We see eye to eye with Damascus in this assessment," Ryabkov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
2
Putin arrives in New Delhi
3
Russia to create Moon-linked transport system
4
Moscow to respond to NATO’s increased presence in Norway
5
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on cyber attack accusations against Moscow
6
Moscow rules out possibility of meddling in Washington’s affairs — diplomat
7
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT