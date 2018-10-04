Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South Korea did not ban Gudzon vessels from calling its ports, reports Russian Embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 19:17 UTC+3 SEOUL

Earlier, the company said it had recieved different information

SEOUL, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the Republic of Korea denies information regarding the ban for vessels of the Russian shipping company Gudzon to call South Korean ports.

"According to official information received by the Russian Embassy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, information concerning the decision of South Korean authorities to ban Gudzon company’s vessels from entering ports of the country does not reflect the reality," the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS on Thursday.

The press service of Gudzon said earlier it received information from four sea agency companies of the South Korea that all vessels of the Russian shipping company were put into the black list by South Korean authorities and banned from calling all ports of the country.

The Sevastopol vessel of this company was detained for several days and then released in the South Korean port of Busan without explaining reasons.

