Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman confirms Egyptian president’s visit to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 17:59 UTC+3 CAIRO

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that on October 17, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will make a visit to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to TASS that on October 17, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will make a visit to Russia.

Read also
Russian Defence Ministry headquarters

Egypt’s defense minister sets off on official visit to Russia

The Al-Watan newspaper reported earlier citing a high-ranking source that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would visit Russia on October 17. According to the source, he would head to Greece next week to participate in a trilateral summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. "On October 17, the Egyptian president will visit Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin," the source added.

"Preparations are being made for the meeting," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit to Russia were underway. When asked whether el-Sisi planned to visit the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to meet with Vladimir Putin, he said that "active preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit are underway."

According to the Kremlin aide, the exact date of the visit will be announced later after it is agreed on with Egypt.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin arrives in New Delhi
2
Russia to take diplomatic, military steps in response to US experiments in Georgia
3
European Union seriously concerned about cyberattack on OPCW
4
Gazprom, Shell signed agreement on development of technical concept for Baltic LNG
5
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
6
Ukrainian president signs law on extending special status of Donbass until end of 2019
7
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT