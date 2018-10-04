Kremlin spokesman confirms Egyptian president’s visit to Russia

CAIRO, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to TASS that on October 17, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will make a visit to Russia.

The Al-Watan newspaper reported earlier citing a high-ranking source that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would visit Russia on October 17. According to the source, he would head to Greece next week to participate in a trilateral summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. "On October 17, the Egyptian president will visit Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin," the source added.

"Preparations are being made for the meeting," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said that preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit to Russia were underway. When asked whether el-Sisi planned to visit the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to meet with Vladimir Putin, he said that "active preparations for the Egyptian president’s visit are underway."

According to the Kremlin aide, the exact date of the visit will be announced later after it is agreed on with Egypt.