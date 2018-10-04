Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kiev fails to provide arrested Russian reporter with medical treatment, ombudsperson says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 15:14 UTC+3 VOLGLGRAD

Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine Kirill Vyshinsky was detained on May 15 for the articles covering the 2014 events in Crimea

VOLGLGRAD, October 4. /TASS/. Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news outlet Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine, has not been getting the medical assistance he needs, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters in the southern city of Volgograd.

"As for an exchange, I always stand for bringing people back home. I would be happy if Vyshinsky could return to his family," she said. "Since Ukraine’s courts of appeal are going through a reorganization at the moment, an appeal against the extension of his arrest cannot be filed. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get the necessary medical assistance despite being diagnosed with preinfarction angina," Moskalkova noted.

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news agency’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. Searches were conducted in the news agency’s Kiev office and press center, as well as in some journalists’ apartments. The SBU also issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

Charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years. However, he pleaded not guilty.

Vyshinsky, originally a Ukrainian national, obtained Russian citizenship in 2015. He addressed Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko from the courtroom, renouncing his Ukrainian citizenship and saying he considered himself to be only a Russian national. He also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking for legal assistance in his release.

On July 6, the prosecution charged Vyshinsky with illegal handling of firearms. On September 6, the Kherson City Court extended his arrest until November 4.

