Russian, Japanese top security officials discuss situation in Asia-Pacific

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 9:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two top security officials also expressed determination to boost dialogue between the foreign and defense ministries of Russia and Japan

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has held a meeting with Japanese National Security Advisor Shotaro Yachi in Tokyo, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Read also

Polls say most Japanese people oppose idea of unconditional peace treaty with Russia

"Patrushev and Yachi exchanged views on Russian-Japanese cooperation in the security field and strengthening trust between the two countries," the statement reads.

"Particular attention was paid to the military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific Region," the Russian Security Council added.

The two top security officials also expressed determination to boost dialogue between the foreign and defense ministries of Russia and Japan, as well as between their security councils.

