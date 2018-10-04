Russian, Japanese top security officials discuss situation in Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has held a meeting with Japanese National Security Advisor Shotaro Yachi in Tokyo, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"Patrushev and Yachi exchanged views on Russian-Japanese cooperation in the security field and strengthening trust between the two countries," the statement reads.

"Particular attention was paid to the military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific Region," the Russian Security Council added.

The two top security officials also expressed determination to boost dialogue between the foreign and defense ministries of Russia and Japan, as well as between their security councils.