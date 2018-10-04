Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Issue with detention of Russia's Sevastopol ship in South Korea resolved

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 8:32 UTC+3

The South Korean authorities made a decision to release the Russian ship

SEOUL, October 4. /TASS/. The situation with the detained Russian Sevastopol ship at a South Korean port has been resolved, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in response to a TASS question on Thursday.

"Fortunately, this issue has been resolved. The South Korean authorities made a decision to release our ship. We have remained in contact all along, so the issue is now resolved," Matvieynko, who is currently in Seoul on an official visit, said. "This will not affect the visit because the decision had been made before that," she added.

Captain of Russian vessel detained in South Korea may face up to 5 years in prison

Matviyenko noted that she will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during her visit. "A meeting with the president of the Republic of Korea has been scheduled. I hope it will take place. I am confident that it will a substantive and constructive dialogue about all aspects of bilateral relations," she said.

"I think that the issue of [political] settlement on the Korean Peninsula will be discussed as well," Matviyenko added.

