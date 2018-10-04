Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Security Council secretary to hold consultations in Tokyo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 6:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The agenda for talks includes pressing issues in Russian-Japanese relations, as well as security matters in the Asia Pacific Region

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will visit Tokyo on Thursday to hold Russian-Japanese consultations on security, the Security Council's press service reported.

"On October 4, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will come to Tokyo for a working visit to hold Russian-Japanese consultations between the security councils of the two countries," the press service said.

According to the Russian Embassy in Japan, the agenda for the visit includes pressing issues in Russian-Japanese relations, as well as security matters in the Asia Pacific Region.

Regular contacts between the two countries' security councils are maintained in accordance with the September 2017 memorandum on mutual understanding between the Russian Security Council and the Japanese National Security Council. The document, signed in Tokyo, establishes the framework of regular consultations and exchange of opinions on issues of national, regional and international security.

Patrushev last met with Japanese National Security Council's general secretary in December 2017 in Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT
