Russian Embassy in London expresses concerns about US commitment to INF Treaty

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. US actions that violate the conditions of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and their refusal to discuss this situation in detail raises doubts about Washington's commitment to adhere to the treaty, the press attache of the Russian Embassy in London told journalists.

He noted that in violation of the INF Treaty, the US continues to develop target missiles that are close to intermediate-range and shorter-range land-based missiles in their characteristics.

"Unfortunately, the US is persistently avoiding a substantive discussion on these issues. This arises serious doubts about the sincerity of their multiple statements about commitment to the INF Treaty, as well as about their readiness to work together with Russia on ensuring the treaty's effectiveness," the diplomat said.