Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Embassy in London expresses concerns about US commitment to INF Treaty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 6:59 UTC+3 LONDON

A Russian diplomat said the US continues to develop target missiles that are close to intermediate-range and shorter-range land-based missiles in their characteristics

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia keeping close eye on US missile banned under INF Treaty, says senior diplomat

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. US actions that violate the conditions of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and their refusal to discuss this situation in detail raises doubts about Washington's commitment to adhere to the treaty, the press attache of the Russian Embassy in London told journalists.

He noted that in violation of the INF Treaty, the US continues to develop target missiles that are close to intermediate-range and shorter-range land-based missiles in their characteristics.

"Unfortunately, the US is persistently avoiding a substantive discussion on these issues. This arises serious doubts about the sincerity of their multiple statements about commitment to the INF Treaty, as well as about their readiness to work together with Russia on ensuring the treaty's effectiveness," the diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cooperation Foreign policy Missile defense
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
2
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
3
Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin
4
Russia keeping close eye on US missile banned under INF Treaty, says senior diplomat
5
Ukrainian forces violate ceasefire twice over last 24 hours — LPR people's militia
6
Russia against UN committee transformation into pseudo tool for human rights protection
7
Putin to meet with Austrian Chancellor Kurz in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT