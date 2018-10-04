Russia against UN committee transformation into pseudo tool for human rights protection

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 3. /TASS/. Russia warns against transformation of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and its Executive Directorate into a pseudo instrument for human rights protection, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Safronkov said on Wednesday at a session of the UN Security Council.

"It is amazing that the Executive Directorate’s attention - frequently at the expense of counterterrorism tasks - is shifting to the issues of rehabilitation and reintegration of terrorists, of strengthening the role of women, to human rights protection and interaction with civil society," the diplomat said. "In essence, the issues are certainly very important but unrelated directly to this body’s mandate," he noted.

"It is a matter of importance that the committee was focused on efforts at the counterterrorism track. Otherwise, there will appear a risk to lose key objectives," Safronkov warned. "We view as counterproductive the attempts to transform the CTC and its Executive Directorate with their unique array of tools into a pseudo instrument for human rights protection."

Moreover, Moscow views as more unacceptable that "the committee’s agenda is infiltrated with particular methods of work with violent extremists and violent extremist groups."

"We perceive in this a purposeful policy which substitutes notions and undermines international legislation in the war on terror and which pursues a goal of shielding ‘pet’ terrorists from responsibility," the Russian ambassador said.

Safronkov suggested that the CTC and its Executive Directorate "should focus on actual pressing issues of counteracting incitement to terrorism."