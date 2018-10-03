Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Austria expand cooperation in spheres of economy and energy, says Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 21:54 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The president recalled that last year the turnover grew by 40% and doubled this year

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Austria continue expanding cooperation in the spheres of economy and energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who attended the opening of a joint exhibition in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Putin added that this event gave them the opportunity to talk not only about art, but also about the development of bilateral relations.

"The relations are developing, this is good. The trade turnover is growing. Last year, it grew by 40%, while this year it has doubled in just the first semester of the current year," Putin said.

He noted that capital investment from both sides is growing, with Russian investment into Austrian economy expanding at a faster rate. The Russian leader added that both countries develop major projects not only in the sphere of energy, but also in other areas.

Putin stated that he aims to discuss international issues during the talks, as well as the relations between Russia and the EU, and to exchange opinions on the most sensitive global issues, which attract the attention of both states.

For his part, Kurz spoke about positive economic cooperation. "I am also pleased by the fact that we have very good cooperation in the sphere of economic security," he said.

"Today, we will talk about some challenging problems, like, for example, Ukraine and Syria, but we hope that through dialogue, we will be able to find an opportunity for strengthening our cooperation, as peaceful coexistence should be in the interest of everyone," the Austrian chancellor stated.

