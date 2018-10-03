Putin praises role of cultural, humanitarian ties in Russia-Austria relations

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken highly of the role of cultural and humanitarian ties in relations between Russia and Austria.

"The extensive cultural and humanitarian ties and the wealth of experience that has been accumulated in this sphere are a solid basis for bilateral relations. Russia highly appreciates the level of cooperation reached by our two countries," Putin said on Wednesday opening an exhibition titled "Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna. Masterpieces of Museum Collections" in the Hermitage Museum organized together with the Vienna-based Kunsthistorisches Museum (Art History Museum).

The Russian leader and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz took part in a ceremony to open the exhibition and, before it began, viewed the exhibits accompanied by Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky.

Putin stressed that such projects "make a substantial contribution to the development of cooperation, significantly enriching bilateral dialogue and, most importantly, the sphere of personal human contacts." He was confident that the exhibition would contribute to efforts "to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between our countries’ peoples."

For his part, the Austrian chancellor said it was a great honor for him to be present at the ceremony, stressing that he considers the art to be "the common language of our peoples.".