Putin signs amendments to pension laws

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 19:22 UTC+3

Earlier, the president promised 'not to procrastinate' with this decision

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS, archieve

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed amendments to the pension legislation.

"President of Russia V.V. Putin has signed the Federal Law ‘On Amending Some Legal Acts of the Russian Federation concerning appointment and payment of pensions, passed by the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on September 27, 2018 and approved by the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on October 3, 2018," the Russian presidential press service said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would not procrastinate with a decision on the laws concerning changes in Russia’s pension system, which would be submitted to him for signing after approval by the Federation Council.

"Obviously, the president won’t procrastinate with his decision," he said.

Read also

Amendments to pension laws will require extra funding, Putin says

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federation Council had voted for endorsing the changes in the national pension system that envision an increase in retirement age and also criminal proceedings for unjustified dismissal of soon-to-retire employees. The pension age is to be increased to 65 years from 60 years for men and to 60 years from 55 years for women.

Men will have the right to receive old-age social pensions upon turning 70 years old and women, upon turning 65. Until now, men turning 65 and women turning 60 could receive this type of pensions.

The document was overhauled in the second reading in the light of amendments introduced by Putin. Initially, the Russian government that submitted the bill to the State Duma, the lower house, had planned to raise the retirement age for women to 63, but Putin proposed to slash it to 60.

In addition, the bill enables men who have an employment record of 42 years and women with an employment record of 37 years to retire before they reach the official retirement age.

Another amendment says that mothers are allowed to retire earlier if they have more than three children.

The bill reaffirms the current norms for getting funded pensions. Women have an opportunity to request them upon turning 55 years old and men, upon turning 60. It also stipulates that citizens who have worked more than 30 years in agriculture will receive additional support.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
