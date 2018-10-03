Putin says concerned about unpredictability in global security

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is concerned about the volatility and unpredictability of the situation in global politics, economy and security.

"Uncertainty in politics, the security sphere and economy, in other words, volatility, gives rise to concern," the president stressed at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum. "The number of uncertainty factors is growing. The unpredictability of the evolving situation is a matter of concern."

"The growth of the uncertainty factor in all spheres triggers concern," the head of state stressed.

When asked whether he meant US President Donald Trump’s decisions and behavior, the Russian leader noted, "Not only that. Of course, he makes a significant contribution to this state [of affairs] due to the fact that he is the president of a major world power. However, I am talking about the situation in general."

Putin noted that common sense had always helped mankind find a way out of any situation. "This is the goal of any government - to ensure the prosperity and the growth of its citizens’ well-being," he emphasized. "I believe that, sooner or later, and the sooner the better, the awareness will come of the fact that we need to give up attempts to resolve disagreements by means of some unacceptable tools and ways, which are outside the scope of international law." Specifically, he spoke out in favor of strengthening the United Nations’ role.