Putin hopes Russian meddling ‘madness’ gripping US will end

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 16:45 UTC+3

These are Putin's expectations on the outcome of mid-term election to US Congress in November

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the frenzy gripping the United States over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election will end and stop poisoning bilateral relations.

"I want obscurantism linked to the alleged Russian meddling in any election campaign in the United States to end, so that eventually US elites calm down, finally sort things out between each other so that there, like on the oil market, equilibrium and a certain balance of common sense and national interests is restored," Putin told the Russian Energy Week forum answering a question on what outcome of mid-term election to US Congress in November he wants to see.

The Russian leader hopes that "domestic political quarrels in the US" will stop poisoning Russian-US relations and affecting the situation in the world.

