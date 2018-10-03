Russian, Slovak foreign ministers to meet on October 9

MOSCOW, October 3./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak on October 9 in Moscow, the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"A meeting between Sergey Lavrov and his Slovak counterpart will be held on October 9," a Foreign Ministry official said.

Spokesman for the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Boris Gandel said earlier on Wednesday that the sides are expected to discuss major issues on the international agenda and the prospects of developing Russian-Slovak interstate relations.