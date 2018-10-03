Ratings never get in Putin's way of working for the benefit people — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 3. / TASS / The ratings never got in the way of President Putin's work to benefit the pensioners, said Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, when answering the question of whether or not the Kremlin is concerned about the President's rating due to the pension reform.

"We are closely watching how the ratings are changing, watching the volatility," the Kremlin spokesperson said. "But at the same time, for the President, the ratings have never been an obstacle to do real work for the people, specifically raising the living standards of retirees, which is what the President has named as the ultimate goal of these transformations [in the pension system]. " Peskov further elaborated that the Kremlin understands how sensitive the pension reform debate has become. "We understand that this issue concerns many people, and you know that the president has stated his position frankly in a televised address to the nation, where he spoke in full detail about his approach and reasoning on the changes that are now being carried out in the pension sphere," Peskov stated.

Putin will not procrastinate with a decision on the laws concerning changes in Russia’s pension system, he added.

"Obviously, the President won’t procrastinate with his decision," he said, adding that he did not know whether Putin would have enough time to sign the bill into law before his visit to India, which begins on Thursday. "As soon as the bill is submitted to the President, we can expect his decision."

The Federation Council has voted for endorsing the changes in the national pension system that envision an increase in retirement age to 65 years from 60 years for men and to 60 years from 55 years for women.

The cabinet of ministers that submitted the bill to the State Duma, the lower house, planned raising the retirement age for women to 63 but Putin proposed to slash it to 60.

The bill enables men who have an employment record of 42 years and women with an employment record of 37 years to retire before they reach the official retirement age.

Men will have the right to receive old-age social pensions upon turning 70 years old and women, upon turning 65.

The bill reaffirms the current norms for getting funded pensions. Women have an opportunity to request them upon turning 55 years old and men, upon turning 60.

The Federation Council made considerable changes in the document at the second reading in the light of amendments introduced by Putin.