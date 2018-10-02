Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin signs decree establishing Presidential directorate for cross-border cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 20:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader appointed Oleg Govorun as head of the newly established directorate

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of the Presidential Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation.

"In order to improve the efficiency of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, I decree that the Presidential Directorate for Social and Economic Cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States Member Countries, the Republic of Abkhazia, and the Republic of South Ossetia should be converted into the Presidential Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation," the Kremlin press service cited the document.

The Russian leader appointed Oleg Govorun as head of the newly established directorate.

The Presidential Directorate for Social and Economic Cooperation with the CIS Member Countries, the Republic of Abkhazia, and the Republic of South Ossetia used to deal with the social and economic cooperation with the aforementioned states and draft expert evaluations, analysis reports and other material needed by the Russian president and the chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office.

