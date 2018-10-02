Diplomat chides remarks by US NATO envoy on plans to destroy Russian missiles as dangerous

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has described as dangerous the statement by US Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison that the United States would destroy Russian missiles developed, as she claimed, in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"It seems that people who make such statements do not understand the degree of their responsibility and the danger of such aggressive rhetoric. Who has this lady been authorized by to make such statements? By the American people?," Zakharova said on Tuesday.