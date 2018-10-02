Putin to discuss bilateral relations with Austrian chancellor on October 3

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who will be on a working visit to Russia, in St. Petersburg on October 3, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two leaders will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development, as well as pressing regional and global issues, bearing in mind the fact that Austria is presiding over the Council of the European Union in the second half of the year," the statement reads.

Putin and Kurz will also attend the opening ceremony of an art exhibition arranged by St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum and Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum (or Museum of Art History), dubbed "Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna. Masterpieces of Museum Collections," the Kremlin press service added.