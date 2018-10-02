Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to discuss bilateral relations with Austrian chancellor on October 3

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 16:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in St. Petersburg on October 3

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who will be on a working visit to Russia, in St. Petersburg on October 3, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also

Austrian Federal Chancellor to visit Russia to discuss Ukraine, Syria with Putin

"The two leaders will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development, as well as pressing regional and global issues, bearing in mind the fact that Austria is presiding over the Council of the European Union in the second half of the year," the statement reads.

Putin and Kurz will also attend the opening ceremony of an art exhibition arranged by St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum and Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum (or Museum of Art History), dubbed "Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna. Masterpieces of Museum Collections," the Kremlin press service added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
2
Musk underprices space launches to squeeze Russia out of market, says Roscosmos CEO
3
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
4
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
5
Two Russian missile ships returning to Black Sea from Mediterranean
6
NATO invites Russia to monitor Trident Juncture military drills
7
First Sarmat ICBM flight tests to begin in early 2019 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT