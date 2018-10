MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto will hold talks in Moscow on October 3, an official at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"The meeting is scheduled to be held on October 3," he said.

The two top diplomats met on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 28 to discuss priority economic and energy projects.