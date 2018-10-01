Russia vows to continue fighting terrorism in Syria

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will continue the fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"The fight against terrorist organizations in Syria goes on, and we should continue this fight," the spokesman told journalists. In reply to the question about Iran’s missile strike on Syria, he noted: "As for the illegitimate presence of foreign troops and foreign armed forces in Syria, Russia’s position on this has been quite clear."

On Monday morning, Iran launched multiple missiles into eastern Syria, targeting militants allegedly involved in the September 22 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, which killed at least 29 and injured about 60 people.

Moscow repeatedly stated that it stands against illegitimate foreign intervention in Syrian military operations.