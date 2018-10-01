Putin to meet with Serbian president on October 2, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Tuesday, October 2, with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic "will be in Russia on a working visit," the press service said. It said the two leaders will discuss "key issues of a further development of Russian-Serbian relations, as well as topical regional and international issues".

The Serbian leader arrived in Russia on October 1. Earlier, Vucic said he planned to discuss with Putin the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and ask him for support.

On Saturday, several dozens of members of Kosovo special forces entered Serb-populated northern districts in breach of international agreements. The special forces were deployed to positions around Lake Gazivode, took control over the local hydroelectric power plant and intruded the Ecology and Development Center in Zubin Potok. According to the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, this was done to ensure security of leader of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, during his visit to the region’s north.

In response, the Serbian president put the country’s armed forces and special police units on high alert and voiced protest to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Analysts say the Kosovars’ provocation was staged amid a challenging domestic political situation in Pristina. After the Kosovo delegation’s trip to the UN General Assembly was a failure, Thaci needed a "victorious" trip to the Serb territory, they explained.