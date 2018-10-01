Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet with Serbian president on October 2, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Serbian leader arrived in Russia on October 1

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Tuesday, October 2, with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s president set to discuss Kosovo with Putin, ask for help

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic "will be in Russia on a working visit," the press service said. It said the two leaders will discuss "key issues of a further development of Russian-Serbian relations, as well as topical regional and international issues".

The Serbian leader arrived in Russia on October 1. Earlier, Vucic said he planned to discuss with Putin the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and ask him for support.

On Saturday, several dozens of members of Kosovo special forces entered Serb-populated northern districts in breach of international agreements. The special forces were deployed to positions around Lake Gazivode, took control over the local hydroelectric power plant and intruded the Ecology and Development Center in Zubin Potok. According to the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, this was done to ensure security of leader of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, during his visit to the region’s north.

In response, the Serbian president put the country’s armed forces and special police units on high alert and voiced protest to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Analysts say the Kosovars’ provocation was staged amid a challenging domestic political situation in Pristina. After the Kosovo delegation’s trip to the UN General Assembly was a failure, Thaci needed a "victorious" trip to the Serb territory, they explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Kremlin to steer clear of rumors on Skripal case suspect
4
Russia vows to continue fighting terrorism in Syria
5
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
6
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
7
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT