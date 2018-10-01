Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian security chief to visit Japan on October 1-4

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 11:25 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Russian security chief will hold consultations with Japanese National Security Advisor Shotaro Yachi

TOKYO, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Japan on Monday, where he will hold consultations with Japanese National Security Advisor Shotaro Yachi, the Russian embassy in Japan informed TASS.

"A working visit of the Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take place from October 1 to October 4, where he will hold talks with his Japanese colleague Shotaro Yachi," the embassy stated.

The Russian diplomatic mission added that the security chiefs plan to discuss the current issues of Russian-Japanese relations, as well as the issues of security between Russia and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region.

The embassy did not provide any additional details. The previous meeting between Patrushev and Yachi took place in December of last year in Moscow.

