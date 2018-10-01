Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin reaffirms willingness to continue joint work with Chinese leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president praised the progress in the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the 69th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, the Kremlin press service reported. Putin reaffirmed his willingness to continue close joint with China’s president on bilateral and international agendas, the press service said.

"Under your guidance China has achieved impressive success. The Chinese economy is growing at a high pace, as is the prosperity of your country’s citizens. Plans have been approved for national economic development up to 2035 and 2050. Beijing’s prestige in the global arena is growing," the Russian leader stressed in his message.

The president praised the progress in the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, which is on the upswing. The two nations have stepped up political dialogue and mutually advantageous cooperation in trade and economy, science and technology, humanitarian and other areas and are coordinating efforts in resolving regional and global problems.

