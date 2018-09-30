Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin wishes Republika Srpska president victory at upcoming elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 30, 17:00 UTC+3 SOCHI

Russian President hoped the elections would be held at a high organizational level and in strict compliance with national laws

SOCHI, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Sunday with President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik and wished him and his supporters a win at the upcoming elections on October 7.

"I know you will have elections on October 7. I would like to wish you and your supporters every success," Putin said, adding he hoped the elections would be held at a high organizational level and in strict compliance with national laws.

In response, Dodik noted that the Russian leader would celebrate his birthday on that day and also extender his best wishes. He unclasped a lapel pin featuring the flag of Republika Srpska from his jacket and handed it over to Putin, noting that it was actually "an inverted Russian flag.".

Persons
Vladimir Putin
12
