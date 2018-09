MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is due to visit Brunei on October 1 to hold consultations on security issues, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

"Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is due to visit the State of Brunei Darussalam on October 1 to hold Russian-Bruneian consultations on security," the statement said.