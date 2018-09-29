Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to support solution of Kosovo problem acceptable for Serbia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 3:03 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that agreements between Belgrade and Pristina brokered by the EU are not implemented

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. Russia will support a solution to the Kosovo problem that will be acceptable for Serbia and it urges the authorities in Belgrade and Pristina to maintain dialogue in line with Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday as he addressed the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"Russia calls on the parties to engage in dialogue in accordance with the principles of SC Resolution 1244 and will support a decision that would be acceptable for Serbia," he said.

"The agreements between Belgrade and Pristina brokered by the EU are not implemented," Lavrov said. "The international military presence authorized by the UN Security Council is being transformed into a US military base. The Kosovo armed forces are being created."

"On the whole, we urge that the Balkans be not transformed into the arena for confrontation one again or declared someone's domain, the peoples of the Balkan countries be not compelled to face a false choice, and the emergence of new dividing lines be prevented," he said.

