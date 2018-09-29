Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says US should abide by principle of sovereignty, not meddle in their affairs

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 3:59 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russian Foreign Minister also said supported Antonio Guterres’s speech "who firmly stands for the sovereignty of every country in the world"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shchebak/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. US should not meddle in the affairs of other countries if it really abides by the principle of sovereignty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a news conference on the results of his participation in the week of high-level meetings as part of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

When a reporter asked him whose speech - US President Donald Trump’s or UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s - he liked more, Lavrov answered he supported the Secretary General "who firmly stands for the sovereignty of every country in the world".

"I support this [stance] very strongly," he said.

He mentioned Trump’s speech, too. "The US speaks not only with the words of its President," he said. "It says, sovereignty is the main thing and all the multilateral things are of secondary importance."

"The US Constitution and the laws on joining the UN stipulate that the country gives priority to national legislation but none of the previous Administrations has pursued this line so openly and toughly," he said.

"On the other hand, if the US is committed to sovereignty as the fundamental principle, it shouldn’t meddle in other countries’ affairs then," Lavrov said.

He called multilateralism "a necessity of the day when all the problems turn into cross-border ones, when technologies unite the whole world and make it possible to organize life in a totally different way by giving opportunities to those who want economic and social development to bring benefits to people."

"But technologies also give opportunities to those who want to use them for malign purposes, like extremists, terrorists and other criminals," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia records unidentified helicopters delivering weapons to Taliban, IS in Afghanistan
2
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
3
Russia, China agree to go ahead with cooperation in rocket, engine manufacturing
4
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
5
Russian jets scrambled 13 times in past week to intercept foreign aircraft
6
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
7
Russia’s most unique Mil helicopters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT